KEEP INFORMED: Smoke in region as bushfire continues

STAY INFORMED: Queensland Fire and Emergency Services has issued an Advice warning about the fire, which continues to burn in a northerly direction near Forestry Rd, between the Bruce Hwy and Bulburin National Park. Picture: Tannum Sands Rural Fire Brigade

SMOKE will continue to affect the region today as the Colosseum bushfire burns for the ninth day.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services has issued an Advice warning about the fire, which continues to burn in a northerly direction near Forestry Rd, between the Bruce Hwy and Bulburin National Park.

QFES and Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service (QPWS) crews are working to contain the blaze and will continue to monitor the area over the coming days. Waterbombing operations will occur throughout the day.



The Bulburin National Park 4WD track from Blackman's Gap Road to Granite Creek Road is closed to all traffic.



Residents are urged to stay informed and have a bushfire survival plan.

People in the area will be affected by smoke, which will reduce visibility and air quality. Motorists travelling along the Bruce Highway should drive with caution and to conditions.

Properties are not under direct threat at this time.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services has extended a local fire ban for Gladstone residents until December 20.

The local fire ban will also extend for Banana, Woorabinda, Whitsunday, Mackay, Isaac, Rockhampton, Livingstone and Central Highlands.

Under a local fire ban all open fires are prohibited and all Permits to Light Fire which have been issued in the designated areas have been cancelled.

Power tools may be used during a local fire ban however QFES encourages people to use these with extreme care and ensure adequate equipment is available to extinguish any fire which may start.

Call triple-0 (000) immediately if you believe you or your property is under threat.

WHAT YOU SHOULD DO:

• Listen to your local radio station or visit the Rural Fire Service (RFS) website for regular updates.

• If you have a bushfire survival plan, refer to it now and be ready to follow it.

• If you do not have a bushfire survival plan, or if your plan is to leave, identify where you will go if the situation changes.

• Close windows and doors to minimise smoke exposure.

• If you suffer from a respiratory condition, keep your medication close by.

• Drive with caution in low visibility conditions.

• Contact your neighbours to see if they need help preparing for the bushfire.

• Consider finding your essential items (e.g., identification documents, prescription medication, food and water, and protective clothing such as a long-sleeved cotton shirt and trousers, and boots) in case you need to leave.

• Consider what you will do to protect your pets and livestock.

• Drink plenty of water to stay hydrated.

• Advise family and friends of your intended actions if the situation changes.