‘Keep going’: Popular Bay cafe adapts to survive

THE team at Aquavue Café Watersports is determined to make the most of a tough situation for local businesses during the pandemic.

The cafe continues to trade with a takeaway menu available for patrons.

With no public holiday surcharges added, the cafe is delivering a full day's menu.

All businesses are feeling the pinch at the moment and Aquavue owner Larry Burch and his team have come up with new opportunities for the community.

Some of these include pizza and Easter kits for customers to purchase, take home and make with the family.

"We have had a good response and it helps to keep the kids entertained and involved at home," Mr Burch said.

He was quick to praise his daughter Lauren and Adrian Hurley for these innovations.

"They have been the driving force behind these new ideas for the cafe," he said.

Mr Burch and the team at Aquavue are passionate about the Fraser Coast and Hervey Bay.

He believes staying positive is the online option at the moment.

"You can't feel sorry for yourself; you just need to keep going," he said.

The cafe has also arranged for its coffee van to be stationed on the footpath to serve passing customers.

"It has been going really well and we are looking at keeping it going once we re-open," he said.

Mr Burch believes having it on the footpath will allow people to just grab a coffee and relieve pressure on the restaurant.

While the business is closed Mr Burch is using the opportunity to renovate the equipment hire side of the business.

"We just need to adapt and make the best out of the situation," he said.