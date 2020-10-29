‘Keep fighting’: Mum holds bedside vigil for crash victim

Kaitey McNaught was critically injured in a crash in Charters Towers. Picture: Facebook

Friends continue to rally around a Brisbane teen who was critically injured in a Charters Towers crash on Sunday morning, while her mother remains by her bedside.

Kaitey McNaught, 18, from Jindalee in Brisbane's southwest, was travelling in a Toyota LandCruiser about 2.30am when the driver of the vehicle allegedly failed to stop for a random breath test.

Kaitey McNaught is fighting for life in a Townsville hospital. Picture: Facebook

Police said the driver allegedly ignored their signals to stop and the vehicle was found sometime later crashed into trees on Gill St.

Ms McNaught suffered life-threatening head injuries, while the driver of the vehicle - a 17-year-old Julia Creek boy - was not seriously injured and was taken to Charters Towers Station for further testing.

No charges have been laid yet, as police continue to investigate.

Ms McNaught remains in a critical but stable condition, in intensive care at Townsville University Hospital.

Kaitey’s mother is by her side as friends rally behind the McNaught family. Picture: Facebook

Her mother has remained by her bedside for much of this week, a hospital source told The Courier-Mail.

Friends, meanwhile, have continued to send out their positive messages of support on social media, encouraging Ms McNaught to "keep fighting".

"We've lost too many people this year and you're not joining them just yet," one friend wrote on Facebook.

"Your future is too bright and you waited for graduation for way too long to not fulfil all the plans and goals you set out for your future.

"You're going to make it baby girl."

Another friend said "you've got this chicky. It ain't your time yet."

Ms McNaught is in her senior year at Blackheath & Thornburgh College in Charters Towers where she is a house captain.

She was promoted to Archie Black House Captain in 2019. She turned 18 in September.

Originally published as 'Keep fighting': Mum holds bedside vigil for teen crash victim