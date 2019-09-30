Keep busy this school holiday
Children’s imaginations and artistic talents can be unleashed at a series of free events to break the school holiday boredom.
Kids can choose from workshops in bush skills, art, robotics, planting, lego and more as well as free movies and story-telling time.
The free activities will be held from Gladstone to Calliope, Boyne Island and Agnes Water over the September-October break.
For bookings contact the relevant library.
September 30
Create an Animated Story (using Scratch Jnr)
Miriam Vale Library 10am-noon, Bookings 49746241
Agnes Water Library 1pm-3pm, Bookings 49021501
October 1
Fun with Chalk (drawing with chalk on footpaths)
Toondoon Botanic Gardens, 10am-11am, Bookings 49714444
Spring Creation Station (make wind chimes, paper flowers and more)
Calliope Library, 10am-11.30am
Global Crafts (world crafts like sand art and Tibetan prayer flags)
Gladstone City Library, 9.30am-11.30am, Bookings 49766400
Movie @Calliope – Duck Duck Goose
Mt Larcom Library, 10am
Grow Your Own (make a paper pot and plant a sunflower)
Boyne Island Library, 2pm-3pm, Bookings Essential 49719700
October 2
Kids Cooking (make mini pizzas)
Savour the Flavour Café, 10am-11:30am, Bookings 49714444
Games Day (Twister, Connect 4, Guess Who and more)
Boyne Island Library, 9.30am-11.30am
Wind Chimes (decorate your own)
Agnes Water Library, 10.30am-noon
PJ Storytime (night of stories and songs)
Calliope Library, 6pm-6.30pm
Day of the Dead Dolls (transform your dolls with skull mask)
Ages 10+, Gladstone City Library, 1.30pm-3.30pm, Bookings 49766400
October 3
Lego Literacy Club (ages 5+ complete a STEAM challenge)
Calliope Library, 3:3am-4:30am
Jewellery Craft (make a jewellery tree)
Agnes Water Library 10am-12pm
Cubelets Challenge (explore robotics, coding and more)
Gladstone City Library, 1pm-2pm & 2.30pm-3.30pm, Bookings 49766400
October 4
Rocky Instincts Experience (learn Bear Grylls survival skills)
Toondoon Botanic Gardens, 9am-noon, Bookings 49714444