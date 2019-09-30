Keep busy this school holiday

FUN: Chlak drawing is just one of the activities on these school holidays. PICTURE: STEWART MCLEAN

Children’s imaginations and artistic talents can be unleashed at a series of free events to break the school holiday boredom.

Kids can choose from workshops in bush skills, art, robotics, planting, lego and more as well as free movies and story-telling time.

The free activities will be held from Gladstone to Calliope, Boyne Island and Agnes Water over the September-October break.

For bookings contact the relevant library.

September 30

Create an Animated Story (using Scratch Jnr)

Miriam Vale Library 10am-noon, Bookings 49746241

Agnes Water Library 1pm-3pm, Bookings 49021501

October 1

Fun with Chalk (drawing with chalk on footpaths)

Toondoon Botanic Gardens, 10am-11am, Bookings 49714444

Spring Creation Station (make wind chimes, paper flowers and more)

Calliope Library, 10am-11.30am

Global Crafts (world crafts like sand art and Tibetan prayer flags)

Gladstone City Library, 9.30am-11.30am, Bookings 49766400

Movie @Calliope – Duck Duck Goose

Mt Larcom Library, 10am

Grow Your Own (make a paper pot and plant a sunflower)

Boyne Island Library, 2pm-3pm, Bookings Essential 49719700

October 2

Kids Cooking (make mini pizzas)

Savour the Flavour Café, 10am-11:30am, Bookings 49714444

Games Day (Twister, Connect 4, Guess Who and more)

Boyne Island Library, 9.30am-11.30am

Wind Chimes (decorate your own)

Agnes Water Library, 10.30am-noon

PJ Storytime (night of stories and songs)

Calliope Library, 6pm-6.30pm

Day of the Dead Dolls (transform your dolls with skull mask)

Ages 10+, Gladstone City Library, 1.30pm-3.30pm, Bookings 49766400

October 3

Lego Literacy Club (ages 5+ complete a STEAM challenge)

Calliope Library, 3:3am-4:30am

Jewellery Craft (make a jewellery tree)

Agnes Water Library 10am-12pm

Cubelets Challenge (explore robotics, coding and more)

Gladstone City Library, 1pm-2pm & 2.30pm-3.30pm, Bookings 49766400

October 4

Rocky Instincts Experience (learn Bear Grylls survival skills)

Toondoon Botanic Gardens, 9am-noon, Bookings 49714444