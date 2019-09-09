Keep a look out for bird eggs in the sand

FRAGILE: These pied oystercatcher eggs were found on a sandbar at Round Hill Creek last week and it's a timely reminder for beach-goers to watch their step this bird nesting season.

AFTER finding two pied oystercatcher eggs on a sandbar at Round Hill Creek last week, 1770 Liquid Adventures owner Janina Speck wants to remind beach-goers it is bird nesting season and to watch out when walking along the sand.

"There are a few birds that are nesting on beaches and open sandbars, they don't build a nest in trees or in the undergrowth, they just drop it in the sand,” Mrs Speck said.

"They seem to be smart enough to do it above the high tide mark.”

She said other birds laying eggs in the sand may include beach stone curlews and terns.

"Lots of people don't know that there are birds that lay their eggs on the beach or the sandbars and they wouldn't look,” she said.

Mrs Speck said eggs like these were "very well camouflaged” so they are easy to miss seeing and thus step on.

People should keep an eye out above the high tide mark and shouldn't touch eggs.