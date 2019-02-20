Keen stargazers enthralled with super moon

BRIGHT SIDE: Stargazers across Gladstone were treated to the largest super moon of the year.

BRIGHT SIDE: Stargazers across Gladstone were treated to the largest super moon of the year. Lee Hackney

STARGAZERS across the Gladstone region were treated to a super "snow” moon on Tuesday night.

According to NASA, a super moon occurs when the moon's orbit is closest to the earth and also coincides with a full moon.

Tuesday's night supermoon is the closest it will get to the Earth's orbit this year - approximately 360,000km.

Supermoons also appear brighter and larger than your standard full moon.

The astronomical term for the point where the moon is close to the earth is called a "perigee", with the furtherest point called the 'apogee'.

On social media, stargazers posted photos of the supermoon from locations around the world including London, Minsk and Los Angeles.

However, not everyone was impressed with the phenomenon.

World-renowned astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson expressed his displeasure on Twitter about the hype over the supermoon.

"Supermoons. An insult to Superman, supernovae, super colliders, the Super Bowl, superconductors, supersonic, and of course Super Mario,” Mr Tyson said.

He compared photos of Tuesday night's supermoon with a full moon from December last year, and asked his followers to "compare the size”.

"If tonight's 'supermoon' were a 16-inch pizza, then December 2018's non-supermoon would be a 15.99-inch pizza,” he said.

The next one is expected on March 21.