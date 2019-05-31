Keen and green 50s donate $10,000 to Quoin Island

GREEN AND GOLD: The Fun over Fifties group is headed to Gladstone as part of its Green Getaway Tour, which aims to give back to the environment.

A TOURISM group of environmentally conscious over 50s is bringing its Green Getaway to Gladstone on Wednesday.

The Fun Over Fifties visit coincides with World Environmental Day where a group of 14 will head to Quoin Island to donate $10,000 to the turtle rehabilitation centre.

CEO Toni Brennan said the environmental mission was fully subsided by the group travelling to the island.

"It's good to get the guests educated on the importance of responsible tourism,” Ms Brennan said.

"We're going over to Quoin Island to do a clean-up day and do some environmental activities they have lined up for us.”

Fun Over Fifties is a tour group for over 50s, which travels around Australia in a sustainable way.

The tour operator was acknowledged with a gold award for Ecotourism at the Australian Tourism Awards.

The group visits Heron Island about 8-10 times a year for holidays but this is the first Green Getaway holiday.

"We have a lot of tours that go to southern Great Barrier Reef,” Ms Brennan said.

"So we go back and do a positive (environmental) impact back to the places we visit.”

Prior to the Gladstone visit the group will head to Mon Repos in the Bundaberg region to plant trees with the aim to protect turtle hatchlings.

The group will be travelling in the "Gold Coach” and will stay at Rydges Hotel for two nights, which will give members the opportunity to spend money in the town.

Ms Brennan said the group's activities were important for guests as well as residents of the communities visited.

"It's about getting the education out to others and making a bold statement and trying to inspire other people to do what we do,” Ms Brennan said.