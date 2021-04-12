Kayakers save elderly man from drowning in Calliope River

A Gladstone man was saved from Calliope River after large waves knocked him from his boat. Picture: Emma Chong “Sunset @Calliope River from Powerhouse”

A Gladstone man was saved from Calliope River after large waves knocked him from his boat. Picture: Emma Chong “Sunset @Calliope River from Powerhouse”

An elderly Gladstone man was saved from a potential drowning at the Calliope River on Sunday morning.

Emergency services were called to a marine incident at 11am after reports a man fell from a vessel.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said a Gladstone man, 73, was knocked from a boat by large waves.

The QPS spokesman said the man was in the water for about 20 minutes before other kayakers assisted the man to shore.

He said police officers provided first aid and retrieved the man’s vessel.

Queensland Ambulance Service was also on scene.