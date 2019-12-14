Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Kayaker missing after Brisbane storm

by Cloe Read
14th Dec 2019 1:02 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

WATER Police and the rescue helicopter are currently searching for a man who is believed missing after being caught in a storm off Margate while kayaking on Friday afternoon.

Police say about 5.15pm a woman saw the man in the kayak about 1.6km offshore and as the storm came through, she could not see the man. 

Another witness reportedly saw the man on the kayak paddling furiously towards the shore and lost sight of him as the storm hit. 

Police are urging anyone with information to contact police. 

In a separate incident, a teenage boy was taken to Queensland Children's Hospital with minor abrasion after he became stuck in flood waters in East Brisbane on Mowbray Tce about 6.15pm.

More Stories

Show More
editors picks missing search and rescue storm water police

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        REMINDER: OPs are released today

        premium_icon REMINDER: OPs are released today

        News It's the end of an era for QLD's OP system, with changes coming for Year 12 students from 2020

        Residents new place to remember loved ones

        premium_icon Residents new place to remember loved ones

        News RESIDENTS at New Auckland Place now have a place to remember their loved ones lost...

        Man almost drowns at CQ address

        premium_icon Man almost drowns at CQ address

        News Paramedics were called to the scene of a near drowning incident overnight

        STINKY DEAL: Residents fury over sewer system ownership

        premium_icon STINKY DEAL: Residents fury over sewer system ownership

        News TENSIONS are spilling over at the seaside village of Seventeen Seventy where...