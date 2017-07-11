Katter's man visits town: Radel 'gets' Calliope ire

IN TOWN: Katter's Australian Party candidate for Callide Robbie Radel and Queensland leader Rob Katter at Calliope.

THE Katter Australian Party candidate for Callide says he sympathises with the residents of Calliope.

Robbie Radel was in Calliope for a public meeting where he said he could understand why people in Calliope and the Boyne Valley were angry at being moved out of the Gladstone electorate.

"At the end of the day it's certainly not a decision I would've made,” he said.

"I can understand people have been very happy with Glenn Butcher and the job that he's done ... but I guess the reality is that they're now part of that Callide electorate.

"I certainly want to assure them that myself and the Katter Party are here to represent every person that lives in the Callide electorate.”

Katter's Australian Party candidate for Callide Robbie Radel. contributed

Mr Radel lives in Biggenden and is a councillor at North Burnett Regional Council.

He will continue in that position until an election is called, when he will take unpaid leave.

Previously Mr Radel used to live in Boyne Island/Tannum Sands where he worked at the Tannum Sands Hotel and Boyne Smelter Limited.

"I really enjoyed my time there and I've got family and a lot of close friends here,” he said.

The KAP candidate said his feeling were that people were sick of all levels of politics at the moment.

Former Deputy Premier Jeff Seeney is the sitting candidate for the seat but will resign.

Currently there are three candidates for the seat - Mr Radel, the LNP's Colin Boyce and One Nation's Sharon Lohse.

The ALP has yet to announce a candidate.

Mr Radel said with three new candidates and the current political landscape, there was an open race for the seat.

THE RACE IS ON: Katter's Australian Party candidate for Callide Robbie Radel and Robbie Katter with members of the community at the Calliope meeting. contributed

If elected, Mr Radel said, he was committed to a high school for Calliope.

"I'm told the money is already committed by the Labor Government,” he said.

"But if there's a change in government I can guarantee that the KAP are 100% behind ensuring that the money that has been committed will be committed under any government.

"The people of Calliope have been wanting it for a very long time.”

Mr Radel was in Calliope on Thursday night for a public meeting.

"They brought a lot to the meeting, a lot of things I was already aware of, the desperate need for a high school at Calliope, the big plans for an equestrian centre, they're after a bypass past the primary school,” he said.

"I feel it was a very positive meeting ... so that was particularly pleasing.”