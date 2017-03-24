Katter Party eyes off Gladstone seat, ready to contest Butcher

Bob Katter's KAP party is looking to run for the seat of Gladstone at the upcoming state election.

THE Katter's Australia Party have confirmed they are looking to run for the seat of Gladstone.

Party president Shane Paulger said the KAP hoped to make an announcement in the next six to eight weeks.

"We're not going to rush into anything,” he said.

"We're doing it (selection) methodically.”

Mr Paulger said they had received interest from a number of people to contest the upcoming state election against sitting ALP member for Gladstone, Glenn Butcher.

"We want to make sure we have quality candidates,” he said.

"We're not reactive, but we've just matured into a party.

"I think people realise we've just matured as a party.”

The revelation comes after an announcement earlier this week North Burnett Regional councillor Robbie Radel was running under the KAP banner for the seat of Callide.

Proposed changes to the election boundaries may push Calliope from the Gladstone seat into Callide.