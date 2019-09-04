Menu
Katter chains himself to shovel to ‘protest the protesters’

by CAS GARVEY
4th Sep 2019 3:26 PM
MAVERICK MP Bob Katter has chained himself to a shovel to "protest the protesters" after anti-Adani protesters continue to cause havoc at Queensland businesses and mine sites.

Katter's office said the move was "sending the message that while environmentalists chain themselves to stop work from happening, he's chaining himself to his shovel to start work on the North-Queensland owned rail line".

 

KAP Leader and Federal Member for Kennedy Bob Katter held a protest of his own kind today when he chained himself to a shovel to
In a video filmed beside a rail line just outside Townsville today, Mr Katter - dressed in jeans and singlet, Akubra and steel caps - told of his motives behind why he chained himself to a shovel with two protest signs reading "Lights for China India" and "Our Coal, Our Rail, Our Jobs."

"We want North Queensland to own the rail line into the Galilee and not some foreign corporation," Mr Katter said.

"Our rail line will open up all of the Galilee not just a small part of it.

 

KAP Leader and Federal Member for Kennedy Bob Katter chained himself to a shovel. Photo: Kate Downie
"This bloke, he's chained himself to the drill rig so we can't work. Well I'm chaining myself to the shovel so I have to work - for all of the Galilee, not one corporation.

"And this rail line will be owned by north Queensland. Give us the power, and we will give you the rail line."

Mr Katter says he has been "one of the only voices screaming" for the railway line into the Galilee Basin to be a multi-user state-owned and built asset, not owned by Adani.

"Adani is essential, it is the gateway to the massive Indian market where 500 million people are without electricity," he said.

"But whoever owns the railway line will control the Galilee, no question about that," he said.

