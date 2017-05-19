Katter candidate makes play for Calliope support

IN WITH A CHANCE: KAP state leader Robbie Katter (left) and Callide candidate Robbie Radel in Gayndah.

KATTER'S Australian Party candidate for Callide Robbie Radel has told Calliope residents he will work hard to represent them if their town is moved from Gladstone to the Callide electorate.

Calliope residents will find out their fate next Friday when the Queensland Redistribution Commission releases its final decision on the state's new electoral boundaries.

Mr Radel, along with One Nation's Sharon Lohse, is one of two minor party candidates who could pose a threat to the LNP in Callide, with former deputy premier Jeff Seeney not contesting the next election.

"I can completely understand that Calliope residents might be worried about being moved from the Gladstone electorate into Callide," Mr Radel said.

"I want to give my word to all of those residents that if elected, I would fight hard in state parliament to represent them better than they've ever been represented."

Mr Radel, a North Burnett Regional Councillor and fourth-generation dairy farmer, said he understood a number of the issues facing Calliope residents as he had immediate family and friends living and working in the area.

"The key to representing people is finding what their views are, otherwise how can you properly represent them?" he said.

"I think people in rural and regional Queensland are sick of not having a voice. I'd like to change that."

COMMUNITY CONNECTIONS: Biggenden dairy farmer and North Burnett councillor Robbie Radel says the KAP is uniquely placed to represent rural Queenslanders. Erica Murree

Mr Radel said Katter's Australian Party was the only party able to genuinely represent regional and rural Queenslanders.

"A KAP member isn't tied to voting for or against any bill that comes before the parliament," he said.

"We are in a unique position where we do what's best for our electorate with each and every vote, rather than being driven by major party politics."

KAP state leader Robbie Katter said he understood why locals might be unsure about the proposed electoral boundary changes.

"Whatever the final boundaries are, whether we think they are fair or not, we will get on with standing up and fighting for our electorates," he said.