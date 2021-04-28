Kate Jones, Graham Quirk among names tipped for Olympic gigs

A who's who of Queensland's corporate and sporting elite will vie for the top jobs if the Sunshine State wins the 2032 Olympic Games.

With a decision now likely on either July 20-21, just before the Tokyo Games, speculation is rife about who might head up the two major bodies charged with the task of delivering the Games.

Sports Minister Stirling Hinchliffe is expected to play a pivotal behind the scenes role, with senior appointments to be vetted by him and premier Annastacia Palaszczuk.

Australian Olympic Committee president John Coates will be on the main Olympic board, but not as chairman.

Coates and the premier will have the final say on key roles.

Contenders for the chairmanship of the organising committee include Star Entertainment chairman John O'Neill, former Brisbane Lord Mayor Graham Quirk, former Tourism Minister Kate Jones and high-powered businesswoman Ann Sherry.

Kate Jones. Photo Steve Pohlner

Another highly credentialed figure in contention includes former Olympian and businessman Mark Stockwell, although he has a fractured relationship with Mr Coates.

Government sources said those names would "almost certainly be in the mix for senior board roles''.

It's understood names being considered for the organising committee chief executive include highly respected Olympics official, Craig McLatchey, former NRL CEO Todd Greenberg and the current director-general of Tourism, John Lee.

McLatchey is the former secretary-general of the AOC and has held senior positions with the International Olympic Committee. His technical expertise on delivering an Olympics is considered world class.

Lee is close to Ms Palaszczuk and is well regarded for his no nonsense style.

Insiders said there were also a number of senior current or former public servants being touted for the role as chief executive of the infrastructure authority, charged with delivering on venues and facilities.

Names in the mix include former senior bureaucrat David Edwards, who was appointed as CEO of the Gold Coast City Council, but resigned after just one week for family reasons.

The longstanding former Gold Coast City Council chief executive Dale Dickson is also in the mix, being regarded highly in government circles. He played a pivotal role in delivering council's commitment to the 2018 Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast.

Current Cross River Rail chief executive Graham Newton is considered a "very good'' candidate, although CRR will not be completed until 2025.

Former head of the Premier's department, Dave Stewart, is in contention, although he has just been appointed as Queensland's Agent-General in London.

State development director-general Damien Walker is a wildcard, say sources.

The Commonwealth Government yesterday committed to stump up half the cost of the Olympics venues and facilities spend, which will run into hundreds of millions of dollars.

It has insisted that the main board and organisational committee be independent of the Queensland Government.

Originally published as Kate Jones, Graham Quirk among names tipped for Olympic gigs