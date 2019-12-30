Karl’s cheeky pregnancy post

Karl Stefanovic has confirmed swirling rumours he and wife Jasmine Yarbrough are expecting their first child together.

And he's done so in the most Karl Stefanovic way possible.

Posting a paparazzi photo of himself emerging from the ocean during a recent beach trip, the returning Today host made a self-deprecating remark referencing his December food baby.

"After a great deal of speculation … the rumours are true," he wrote along with the baby emoji.

Earlier today, Daily Mail Australia published photos of 35-year-old Yarbrough with a noticeable baby bump in a black one piece while holidaying Byron Bay.

The couple were joined by Stefanovic's two youngest children - River, 12, and Ava, 13 - from his previous marriage to journalist Cassandra Thorburn.

Yarbrough is yet to confirm the pregnancy on her own social media channels.

RELATED: 'Pregnant' Jasmine steps out for lunch with husband Karl Stefanovic

RELATED: Karl and Jasmine pregnancy rumours intensify after 'baby shower'

Stefanovic's confirmation post comes after entertainment reporter Peter Ford fuelled whispers earlier this month on Perth radio show 6PR Breakfast with Millsy & Baz.

"We've got confirmation that Karl Stefanovic is becoming a dad, Jasmine is pregnant," Ford said.

"They had the baby shower on the weekend, which is kind of a giveaway sign.

"He's about to make his big comeback, and now all the excitement of a new baby on the way.

"Good luck to them."

Karl Stefanovic and his wife Jasmine Yarbrough are expecting their first child. Picture: Diimex

Before his announcement, photos surfaced of Yarbrough cradling her stomach at a baby shower in New York City, where she was celebrating her one-year wedding anniversary with Stefanovic.

"I love baby showers," a shower attendee wrote over an Instagram Story, while another friend posted a baby emoji over a photo of Yarbrough.

Stefanovic, 45, and Yarbrough, 35, were married in Cabo, Mexico, on December 8 last year, in an extravagant celebration that was said to be the nail in the coffin for Karl's career as host of Today.

Karl and Jasmine’s extravagant wedding in Mexico was held a year ago – days before he was sacked from Today. Picture: Instagram.

But less than a year later Channel 9 was forced to backtrack on their decision to sack Stefanovic when ratings under co-hosts Georgie Gardner and Deborah Knight plummeted further.

Stefanovic will return as host in 2020 alongside former 60 Minutes reporter Allison Langdon.

Stefanovic and Yarbrough have been the subject of pregnancy rumours ever since they were married, with reports they have been trying for a baby for months.

RELATED: First look at new-look Today with Karl Stefanovic and Allison Langdon

Baby rumours have surrounded Karl and Jasmine since their wedding in December 2018. Picture: Instagram.

The Daily Telegraph reported in April Stefanovic had undergone a second vasectomy reversal surgery, after undergoing an initial one straight after their wedding.

Stefanovic, who had a vasectomy in 2010, is already a father to three children from his marriage to Cassandra Thorburn: Jackson, 19, Ava, 13, and River, 12.

They split after 21 years together, with Stefanovic announcing their separation in September 2016. He met Yarbrough in December that year, before they announced their engagement in February 2018.