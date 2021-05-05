Karl Stefanovic’s new Sydney pad revealed

All eyes are on the close-knit suburb of Castlecrag, where Karl Stefanovic and shoe designer wife Jasmine have bought a three-bedroom family home.

The village is buzzing with talk about the imminent arrival of one of Australia's most talked-about morning television hosts and his young family.

They are well acquainted with the suburb, having rented a home there. They have since bought a full-brick home in one of the suburb's most sought-after streets, with an outlook over Castlecrag's north escarpment.

Privacy is a big feature.

It is within walking distance of the village shops and cafes, where the couple have been seen out and about with baby Harper.

It is understood the family may be planning some renovations to the home, which includes a self-contained studio with bathroom and separate entry.

They are yet to settle on the hush hush sale, with local agents tight-lipped about when they will be actually picking up the keys.

Sweet dreams.

It is believed a buyer's agent may have been involved and one local said he had heard settlement was next month.

Settlement will reveal how much they paid for the home

The couple were lucky to score a house in Castlecrag, with only three currently on the market, according to realestate.com.au.

Renovation ready.

The area has become a real hot spot for young families, so it's no surprise the Stefanovics have chosen it as their Sydney pad.

It is unlikely they will live there full-time, with the couple spending much of the year in Queensland.

The couple last year splashed $3.6 million on a luxury beach house in Noosa.

Their new home also has a self-contained studio.

They have strong ties to the Sunshine State - Jasmine's family live in Brisbane and Karl started his journalism career there.

Their arrival in Castlecrag isn't likely to phase the laid back and private community, which is home to less than 3000 people.

Just sold – 17 Sunnyside Cres, Castlecrag.

Properties are in strong demand, says area specialist Harriet Halmarick, of McGrath Northbridge. She has been working in the area for more than seven years and has never seen so much interest. She had no information to offer on the Stefanovic sale however.

"It (the area) has really taken off," she said.

Ms Halmarick last week sold a stunning five-bedroom home at 17 Sunnyside Cres, Castlecrag, nine days out from its scheduled auction. She would not reveal the sale price, however it is understood to have sold for more than $5.5 million.

The guide was $5 million and the buyer was an expat family returning from Singapore, Ms Halmarick said.

"The lack of stock is drawing buyers from everywhere, both locally and internationally," she said.

Originally published as Karl Stefanovic's new Sydney pad revealed

Karl and Jasmine bought in Noosa last year. Picture: Glenn Hampson

