Karl explains Jasmine’s Logie Awards absence

Karl Stefanovic during Kerry O'Brien's speech during the Logies 2019. Picture: Nine

Karl Stefanovic has praised his new wife Jasmine Yarborough and explained why she couldn't be at the Logies due to an overseas commitment.

The former Today host, who Australia fell in love with after he had a few too many drinks in 2009 resulting in a morning broadcast which has now been watched by more than 400,000 people, said tonight marks the first time he hasn't had to work the morning after the Logies in 15 years.

Stefanovic was flying solo on the red carpet last night with his designer wife in Paris, showcasing her shoe collection, Mara & Mine.

"Jas is away in Paris," he said.

"She is doing an incredible job over there with Tammie (business partner).

"It was so good to watch and see how much work they've done … and their work come to fruition.

Karl Stefanovic arrives at the Logies. Picture: Matrix

"I am really proud of her. She is doing such an incredible job."

His model wife and Tamie Ingham, a stylist, are besties and the masterminds behind the brand Mara & Mine.

Their Jem Skull smoking slipper ($350) - a super luxe slip-on - has captured young Hollywood's imagination as the statement casual go-to.

"She's upset she couldn't be back but she has to be back."

Model and designer Jasmine Yarborough. Picture: Justin Lloyd

While Stefanovic might not be at the helm of Today any more, he is about to front This Time Next Year - a show which will air in coming months.

"This season of This Time Next Year has gone far beyond what we thought it could.

"There's more emotion … but the whole show I am so proud of.

"It's ambitious television, when people see it they are going to be blown away by it.

"When you see people, everyday people doing inspiring things, saying I want to walk again, I want to have a child … they're the things now in this modern era in this world of 170 characters … where they commit and have the bravery to walk out … I have loved the experience."