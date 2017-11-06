News

KAP to back key projects in Calliope

BIG PLANS: Cr Peter Masters, Katter's Australian Party candidate for Callide Robbie Radel and Cr Desley O'Grady at J.S Neill-Ballantine Park, Calliope.
BIG PLANS: Cr Peter Masters, Katter's Australian Party candidate for Callide Robbie Radel and Cr Desley O'Grady at J.S Neill-Ballantine Park, Calliope. Matt Harris
MATT HARRIS
by

HORSE sports at Calliope are set to receive a $10-million boost if Katter's Australian Party candidate for Callide Robbie Radel claims the vacant seat at the upcoming state election.

KAP has announced their support for a full upgrade of Calliope's J.S Neill-Ballantine Park on Racecourse Rd after consultation with Gladstone Regional Council and the community.

"It's a very much needed infrastructure program and at KAP we're all about getting infrastructure back into the rural areas where it needs to be,” Mr Radel said.

"If I'm elected the KAP will back this project and we'll ensure it gets the funding for the people of Calliope and surrounding areas in Callide.

"We're talking massive upgrades which include polocrosse fields, new pony club fields, a big undercover arena - there's about $10 million worth of infrastructure and improvements to be done.

"This is something KAP feels very passionate about and we have policy in place which surrounds and encompasses this type of project for regional and rural Queensland

"When it came across the table as a project that was needed in Callide I had no hesitation in putting it forward as a key project.”

Cr Peter Masters, Katter's Australian Party candidate for Callide Robbie Radel and Cr Desley O'Grady at J.S Neill-Ballantine Park, Calliope.
Cr Peter Masters, Katter's Australian Party candidate for Callide Robbie Radel and Cr Desley O'Grady at J.S Neill-Ballantine Park, Calliope. Matt Harris

The project has been in the making for some time after being conceived by Gladstone Region councillor Desley O'Grady nearly two decades ago.

"17 years ago my friend and I had a pipe dream that we wanted an indoor arena at Calliope,” Cr O'Grady said.

"Back then we had community consolations and went to look at other indoor arenas.

"Unfortunately at the time there wasn't enough community support - we got a feasibility study from council but nothing was done.”

However, calls to upgrade the Racecourse Rd facility have grown louder in recent years.

"It may have been a bit premature 17 years ago, but when you look at it now there's so many clubs in the community that can use this facility,” Cr O'Grady said.

Meanwhile, Mr Radel confirmed KAP's commitment to build a high school at Calliope.

"We're 100 per cent committed to the start of the Calliope High School and completion of it in a very timely manner,” he said.

"The money has been pledged by Labor in this term of government... the people of Callide and Calliope should know that if KAP hold the balance of power we will ensure this high school goes ahead.”

Topics:  callide calliope calliope high school desley o'grady katter's australian party qld election 2017 robbie radel

Gladstone Observer

Live like a glamazon in these funky glamping teepees

ONCE upon a time camping was all about sandy sheets, mosquitos and a deflated air mattress...not anymore.

Seven reasons to plan a city escape this summer

WE LOVE where we live, there is no disputing that, but sometimes a city escape is just what the travel bug ordered.

Why you should be going straight to the pool deck

ENGLISH cricket fans will have no reason to scorch in the Queensland heat this summer with the legendary Pool Deck on its way back to the Gabba.

CROC WATCH: A month on 'problem croc' traps remain empty

CROC WATCH: A month on 'problem croc' traps remain empty

THE search for a more than three metre long "problem” crocodile continues one month after it was spotted twice in the Gladstone region.

Butler's family business getting bigger and better

Father and son combo Chris (left) and Denis Butler run Butler Fabrications out of Gladstone.

Father and son has taken Butler Fabrication a long way in six years.

UPDATE: Power restored to Sun Valley homes after car crash

DAMAGE: A car has suffered significant damage after colliding head-on with a power pole.

Emergency services have arrived at the scene.

REVEALED: Betting odds for region's state election runners

The odds of Glenn Butcher retaining his Gladstone seat for the state election are paying less than Winx winning the Cox Plate and Stu taking out the 2017 Bachelorette.

What Stu Laundy, race horse Winx and Glenn Butcher have in common.

Local Partners