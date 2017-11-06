KAP to back key projects in Calliope

HORSE sports at Calliope are set to receive a $10-million boost if Katter's Australian Party candidate for Callide Robbie Radel claims the vacant seat at the upcoming state election.

KAP has announced their support for a full upgrade of Calliope's J.S Neill-Ballantine Park on Racecourse Rd after consultation with Gladstone Regional Council and the community.

"It's a very much needed infrastructure program and at KAP we're all about getting infrastructure back into the rural areas where it needs to be,” Mr Radel said.

"If I'm elected the KAP will back this project and we'll ensure it gets the funding for the people of Calliope and surrounding areas in Callide.

"We're talking massive upgrades which include polocrosse fields, new pony club fields, a big undercover arena - there's about $10 million worth of infrastructure and improvements to be done.

"This is something KAP feels very passionate about and we have policy in place which surrounds and encompasses this type of project for regional and rural Queensland

"When it came across the table as a project that was needed in Callide I had no hesitation in putting it forward as a key project.”

Cr Peter Masters, Katter's Australian Party candidate for Callide Robbie Radel and Cr Desley O'Grady at J.S Neill-Ballantine Park, Calliope. Matt Harris

The project has been in the making for some time after being conceived by Gladstone Region councillor Desley O'Grady nearly two decades ago.

"17 years ago my friend and I had a pipe dream that we wanted an indoor arena at Calliope,” Cr O'Grady said.

"Back then we had community consolations and went to look at other indoor arenas.

"Unfortunately at the time there wasn't enough community support - we got a feasibility study from council but nothing was done.”

However, calls to upgrade the Racecourse Rd facility have grown louder in recent years.

"It may have been a bit premature 17 years ago, but when you look at it now there's so many clubs in the community that can use this facility,” Cr O'Grady said.

Meanwhile, Mr Radel confirmed KAP's commitment to build a high school at Calliope.

"We're 100 per cent committed to the start of the Calliope High School and completion of it in a very timely manner,” he said.

"The money has been pledged by Labor in this term of government... the people of Callide and Calliope should know that if KAP hold the balance of power we will ensure this high school goes ahead.”