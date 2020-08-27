KAP announces Burnett candidate Paul Hudson

Paul Hudson has been endorsed as the Katter Australia Party’s candidate for Burnett at the October 31 Queensland Election.

Paul Hudson has been endorsed as the Katter Australia Party’s candidate for Burnett at the October 31 Queensland Election.

NEGLECT of the people of Burnett by major political parties is the motivation behind Paul Hudson’s tilt for the Katter Australia Party at the state seat in the October 31 Queensland election.

Born into the hard economic times of Scotland, Mr Hudson said he had always been determined to do better for his family.

“I love Australia and I am fed up with seeing public money being wasted on vanity projects, while the real issues are ignored,” Mr Hudson said.

“If elected I will make sure taxpayers’ money is spent on what matters and what is important to industry, agriculture, business and health.

“The LNP have been in power in Burnett for the last eight years and look where we are now.”

Mr Hudson said people seeking real change in Burnett should trust him to get the job done.

“Loss of water security for farmers, dam capacity almost cut in half at Paradise dam, and rates are going through the roof as state valuers hike land values beyond reality,” he said.

“Hospital waiting lists remain unacceptably long, and law and order are not improving.

“For too long we have been neglected by the major parties and it is time to vote for the KAP.”

Katter Australia Party candidate for Burnett Paul Hudson and Bob Katter.

Mr Hudson has worked in Scotland, Iceland, France and Norway and travelled and lived in many other parts of the world.

When he left Scotland in 1984, Mr Hudson went to work in Norway as a consultant to the Offshore Oil Industry.

Following his tenure in Norway, Mr Hudson decided to follow his dream and emigrate to Australia.

Appreciating all that Australia has to offer, and working hard over the years, he is now happy to call Queensland home.

Mr Hudson’s endorsement was announced by Katter Australia Party leader Bob Katter this week.

Mr Katter said he was immensely proud to have someone of Mr Hudson’s calibre to be running under the KAP.

“We are very honoured to have Paul Hudson running as our candidate for Burnett,” Mr Katter said.

“He is in this for all the right reasons and has a stellar background full of impressive achievements.

“We can’t continue to be neglected by Brisbane, so Paul is the right man for the job to turn things around in Burnett.”

For more information visit Mr Hudson’s Facebook page.

OTHER STORIES:

QLD votes: Results from Gladstone, Callide and Burnett

Meet the candidates for Burnett

No one to represent Burnett in parliament