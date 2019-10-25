Kanye’s outrageous sex demand revealed

In anticipation of his upcoming album and IMAX movie concert Jesus is King, Kanye West gave a bombshell interview discussing everything from his mental-health hospitalisation, upcoming projects and his sex life.

In the sit-down with Zane Lowe on Apple Music's Beats 1, West discussed how being hospitalised for an "episode", which involved him being handcuffed, "saved his life". West has spoken openly about his bipolar diagnosis and struggles to remain on medication for his mental health.

"The most space that I had to think is when I went to the hospital," he said. "One of the things that happened when I went to the hospital is I started reading the Bible and I started writing and copying out Bible verses."

Kanye’s new album Jesus Is King is expected to drop today. Picture: Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

West now sees himself as a "son of God", he says.

"Now that I'm in service to Christ, my job is to spread the gospel, to let people know what Jesus has done for me. I've spread a lot of things."

However, he may have taken the word of the Lord too seriously while working on Jesus is King.

"There's times where I was asking people to not have premarital sex while they were working on the album," he told Lowe of his collaborators, according to UPROXX.

West also claimed to be a pornography addict in the interview.

"Playboy was my gateway into full-on pornography addiction. My dad had a Playboy left out at age 5, and it's affected almost every choice I made for the rest of my life from age 5 to now, having to kick the habit," said West, according to the report.

West also touched on his plans to run for office, something he has talked about frequently in the past.

Kim and Kanye are married, so at least SOMEONE was having sex during the making of his new album. Picture: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

"There will be a time when I'm president of the US, and I will remember … any founder that didn't have the capacity to understand culturally what we're doing," West told Lowe, reports Complex.

The Life of Pablo rapper also revealed that he plans to release a Sunday Service album called Jesus is Born on December 25, Complex reports. The album will feature West's travelling Christian gospel church concert group that he has been leading and performing with over the last year.

Both Jesus is King the album and limited attraction movie are supposed to drop October 25.

This article originally appeared on Page Six and was reproduced with permission.