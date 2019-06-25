Kangaroos make play to lure Swans coach

Sydney premiership coach and former North Melbourne champion John Longmire is in demand. Picture: Craig Golding/AAP

NORTH Melbourne has officially got the ball rolling as it seeks to find its next coach, with John Longmire's manager confirming the club has made contact with the Sydney mentor.

The Kangaroos have been linked to Longmire, the incumbent Sydney coach, since Brad Scott's departure earlier this season, but Pickering has revealed an official phone call by Kangaroos president Ben Buckley to lure the former premiership son back to Arden Street.

"I've had a call from North. I'm not really that surprised I've had a discussion, I thought it would come and I got a call from the president," Pickering said on SEN.

"I don't know where it will end up. They just sounded me out."

While Rhyce Shaw has done an admirable job as the club's caretaker coach, it's understood North Melbourne is keen to secure Longmire, who took Sydney to a premiership in 2012.

Longmire is contracted at the Swans until 2020, however, and has been firmly entrenched in the state for more than a decade.

The Swans have ramped up their contractual talks with Longmire in the past month, aware of the interest the 48-year-old has fielded from North Melbourne.

The coaching merry-go-round has been in full swing, with Carlton also searching for its successor to Brendon Bolton.

St Kilda's Alan Richardson and Essendon's John Worsfold have also been under the pump.