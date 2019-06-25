Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Sydney premiership coach and former North Melbourne champion John Longmire is in demand. Picture: Craig Golding/AAP
Sydney premiership coach and former North Melbourne champion John Longmire is in demand. Picture: Craig Golding/AAP
AFL

Kangaroos make play to lure Swans coach

by Sarah Olle, Fox Sports
25th Jun 2019 10:16 AM

NORTH Melbourne has officially got the ball rolling as it seeks to find its next coach, with John Longmire's manager confirming the club has made contact with the Sydney mentor.

The Kangaroos have been linked to Longmire, the incumbent Sydney coach, since Brad Scott's departure earlier this season, but Pickering has revealed an official phone call by Kangaroos president Ben Buckley to lure the former premiership son back to Arden Street.

"I've had a call from North. I'm not really that surprised I've had a discussion, I thought it would come and I got a call from the president," Pickering said on SEN.

"I don't know where it will end up. They just sounded me out."

While Rhyce Shaw has done an admirable job as the club's caretaker coach, it's understood North Melbourne is keen to secure Longmire, who took Sydney to a premiership in 2012.

Longmire is contracted at the Swans until 2020, however, and has been firmly entrenched in the state for more than a decade.

The Swans have ramped up their contractual talks with Longmire in the past month, aware of the interest the 48-year-old has fielded from North Melbourne.

The coaching merry-go-round has been in full swing, with Carlton also searching for its successor to Brendon Bolton.

St Kilda's Alan Richardson and Essendon's John Worsfold have also been under the pump.

More Stories

Show More
afl alan richardson brad scott brendon bolton essendon's john worsfold john longmire liam pickering north melbourne kangaroos rhyce shaw sydney swans
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    Locals will 'dig' East Shores Stage 1B

    premium_icon Locals will 'dig' East Shores Stage 1B

    News 'This is about giving back the waterfront and facilities'.

    AMSA launches investigation into tugboat crash

    premium_icon AMSA launches investigation into tugboat crash

    News The collision happened earlier this month.

    • 25th Jun 2019 1:30 PM
    Retiree's dementia mission hits rough seas in Gladstone

    premium_icon Retiree's dementia mission hits rough seas in Gladstone

    News Bill ran into rough sees offshore of Gladstone but it won't stop him

    • 25th Jun 2019 12:00 PM
    LJ Hooker raises more than $10k

    premium_icon LJ Hooker raises more than $10k

    News Gladstone LJ Hooker has exceeded their target for Relay for Life

    • 25th Jun 2019 12:00 PM