Kangaroo v koala on Straddie (7 News)
Environment

Kangaroo takes on koala in bizarre fight

by Shiloh Payne
26th Oct 2020 1:05 PM
Premium Content

Australia's two favourite native animals have been spotted fighting it out as a kangaroo takes on a koala on North Stradbroke Island.

The marsupials were spotted in the altercation at Amity Point over the weekend.

Bystanders caught the moment the kangaroo reached for the koala on camera and tried to stop the fight by whistling and shouting before the koala escaped.

"Oh my god they're having a fight," one woman said.

"The kangaroo is trying to hurt the koala."

The kangaroo hopped in the other direction minutes after it lost sight of the Koala who headed towards a tree.

