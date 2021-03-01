Menu
Two juveniles were caught at the school’s tuckshop by police.
Education

Juveniles caught in Gladstone Region school by police

Eilish Massie
, eilish.massie@news.com.au
1st Mar 2021 8:39 AM
Two juveniles were caught by police after they were found in a Gladstone school tuckshop at the weekend.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said police were called to Calliope State School on Saturday at 8.30pm.

The QPS spokesman said two juveniles were found in the school's tuckshop.

He said police did not charge the youths.

It is unknown whether any school property was damaged.

The Queensland Department of Education was contacted for comment.

More to come.

calliope state school gladstone schools juvenile
Gladstone Observer

