Justis knew something was up and he tells why

Justis Costigan is a lock and he hopes to lock in a spot for the Brisbane Broncos in the next few years. PICTURE: Nick Kossatch

RUGBY LEAGUE: Justis Costigan knew something was up on two accounts on the same day before being told that he was in the under-13 Brisbane Broncos Talent Academy.

“Mum and Dad were acting suspicious and on the way home from training, Mum kept saying ‘I love you’,” he said.

Justis Costigan making the tackle with Keahn Tuakura coming in to assist

“Then when we got home, Mum asked me to have a quick shower to wash the zinc off my face.”

After that, Justis’s parents Vikki and Paul Costigan told him the great news.

“I was really excited and surprised,” Gladstone Valleys product Justis said.

“I didn’t believe them at first.”

Justis, 12, who plays at lock, impressed selectors when they saw him play for Capricornia at the State Championship in Brisbane earlier in the year.

“I don’t know – I must have played good,” Justis said when asked why he thought he got chosen. “I just played as hard as I could.”

He will attend several training clinics in Rockhampton next year before the next phase.

Justis was the only player from Gladstone in the ­academy squad with the seven others from Emerald, Proserpine, Rockhampton and Yeppoon.

His father, a former rugby league player for Gladstone Brothers, said he’s a very motivated young player.

“I said to him that he’s the one who has done all the hard work and he’s very self-motivated and very self-driven,” Paul said.

The proud dad also said Justis was full of energy even after a heavy training session.

“He’ll come home from footy training and would still want to run or have a swim,” he said.

Mrs Costigan said there had been a lot of travelling throughout Queensland for representative duties.

“As parents we have watched him work hard all year,” she said.

“He has had a massive year and a lot of representative footy for both league and union.

“There was a lot of travelling from one end of the state to the other – Brisbane, Toowoomba and up to Townsville.”

As for what would be the ultimate goal for Justis.

I don’t know exactly how many people got selected but we have been told about 7 from Capricornia. We have training clinics

In Rockhampton next year and that’s when we find out all about it.

“It would be awesome to get an NRL contract when I’m older,” he said.

“I would like to play for the Broncos or Storm.”