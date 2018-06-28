Justin proud to score the top job at Toolooa Highschool

NEW PRINCIPAL: Justin Harrison is the new Principal of Toolooa State High School

NEW PRINCIPAL: Justin Harrison is the new Principal of Toolooa State High School Greg Bray

PRINCIPAL Justin Harrison sounds like he's the right man in the right role.

"It's the best job in Gladstone," he said.

"I love the teaching profession and I love Toolooa."

Last Friday Mr Harrison was appointed to the role of Principal at Toolooa State High School.

It's been a long journey for him.

"I arrived at Toolooa as a first-year teacher in 1997," he said.

"I'd been born and bred in Rockhampton and had just completed my degree in human movement at the University of Queensland.

"I was 22 years old and thought I'd do a three to four year stint them move on."

Mr Harrison started his career as a physical education teacher.

"There's been so many changes at the school over the years," he said.

"When I came here the facilities weren't as good and all the kids dressed in brown uniforms.

"I also had a lot more hair then too."

Mr Harrison said he was surprised by how much he enjoyed his new job.

"I quickly discovered it's an open and collaborative environment here in Gladstone," he said.

"You just fit in, you're supported by everyone.

"I've educated kids whose children are now coming through the school."

In his new role, Mr Harrison is looking forward to ensuring every student reaches their full potential.

"Helping them transition into a pathway that they're suited to," he said.

"Either further education, training or employment.

"That's the highlight for me, getting them prepared for that."

Mr Harrison said he had a very supportive team backing him up.

"More importantly, the wider community is very supportive of our high school as well," he said.

"Our results speak for themselves, we're getting some great outcomes for our kids."

Over 20 years later, Mr Harrison said he no longer had plans to leave Toolooa High School or Gladstone.

"I met my lovely wife here, we have two children and live down the beach," he said.

"Why would I move?"