‘Just wonderful’: Gladstone woman’s $1.6m lotto win

Eilish Massie
, eilish.massie@news.com.au
28th Oct 2020 12:11 PM
A GLADSTONE retiree has struggled to hold back tears after winning $1.6 million in Saturday’s Gold Lotto draw.

The woman won one of the four division one entries across the country on Saturday, resulting in four people winning the grand prize of $1,614,571.04.

The woman said she would use her prize to look after her family and friends.

“You have no idea how much this means to me. This is just so wonderful,” the woman said.

“Of course you always hope to win one day but you just never think it will happen to you.

“I’ve played the same numbers for all these years, and now they’ve been drawn … It’s amazing.”

The winning numbers in Saturday Gold Lotto draw 4097 were 31, 38, 3, 30, 23 and 45 while the supplementary numbers were 19 and 40.

When asked how she thought she might enjoy life as a millionaire, the woman thought of her family first.

“Honestly this is such a relief,” she said.

“I’m retired, and now I’ll be able to help the kids.

“I’d like to make sure my family is comfortable and be able to take them on a holiday when we can travel again.”

Across Australia, there were four division one winning entries in Saturday Gold Lotto draw 4097 – two from Queensland and one each from the ACT and Tasmania.

