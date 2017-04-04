'Just the beginning': Flash flooding on its way to Gladstone

Heavy rain yesterday didn't stop Gladstone resident Wayne Robinson from getting out and about.

DON'T expect the rain to ease up any time soon, but the city should cope, according to Mayor Matt Burnett.

Gladstone is in for a wet and windy week with yesterday's rain set to become more persistent and continue through until about Friday. Predicted rainfall for the region this week is anywhere up to 200mm.

Cr Burnett said in terms of flash flooding, the city's drainage network was expected to adequately handle the predicted rain levels.

He did, however, urge residents in communities like Agnes Water and Baffle Creek to prepare to be isolated by flood waters.

Cr Burnett advised people living in those areas to make sure they had enough food and medication at home.

"Some localised minor flooding may occur, as is often the case during periods of heavy falls," Cr Burnett said.

"Council is warning that flash flooding may occur in some areas across the Gladstone region, and urges residents to travel with care."

But the Bureau of Meteorology said rain and flooding weren't all Gladstone region people had to watch out for.

The BOM has issued a severe weather warning for the Capricornia district, including Gladstone, because of thunderstorms that may produce winds of up to 125kmh.

The warning zone covers from St Lawrence to Seventeen Seventy.

The increased winds haven't yet affected operations in the Port of Gladstone.

While ports from Townsville to Mackay have been closed, it is business as usual for Gladstone.

"Gladstone Ports Corporation is working closely with Maritime Safety Queensland in monitoring the conditions of the harbour," a GPC spokeswoman said.

"Currently there are no impacts on shipping movements, however, if conditions change, MSQ may enact the Gladstone Region Extreme Weather Contingency Plan, which could require large commercial vessels to depart the port, or the closure of the port in an extreme weather event."

Yesterday's downpour and the threat of high winds didn't stop Gladstone man Wayne Robinson from going about his business.

Mr Robinson has lived in the area for more than 40 years and previously worked for council. He said he wasn't concerned about flash flooding warnings.

"I've been here in the past during cyclones and floods," Mr Robinson said.

"I think the drainage around town is pretty good, I don't think we'll see too much flash flooding because of the rain."

SKY News meteorologist Tristan Meyers confirmed Gladstone had a considerable wet period ahead.

"This is kind of just the beginning for Gladstone in terms of the rain event," Mr Meyers said.

"We'll continue to see showers like we did (yesterday) for the rest of the week.

"Gladstone received 32mm over a seven hour period on Tuesday, and may receive anywhere between 50-150mm over the best two to three days.

"I wouldn't be surprised if that reached 200mm."