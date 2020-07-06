Just one passenger on Jetstar flight into Coast

A passenger who flew with Jetstar to Sunshine Coast airport from Melbourne goes through questioning with Queensland Police on arrival. Photo: Lachie Millard

Jetstar has confirmed just one passenger was on-board a flight from Melbourne which touched down on the Sunshine Coast.

The flight was the first to arrive on the Coast since the airport terminal was closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

A Jetstar spokesman said the flight had the capacity to seat 186 people, but just one person was on-board.

"Following changes to border restrictions for Victorian travellers, we are now only operating two services a week between Melbourne and the Sunshine Coast as part of the government's minimum viable network to support essential travel," the spokesman said.

A police officer directs colleagues to don their masks before talking to a passenger who arrived to the Sunshine Coast from Melbourne on Monday. Photo: Lachie Millard

The Federal Government's minimum viable network allows flights to carry not only essential workers, but essential goods and freight.

The passenger was required to undergo strict safety checks conducted by authorities on arrival on Monday morning.

The Victorian Department of Health and Human Services also undertook temperature and ID checks at Melbourne Airport for all departing travellers.

The Victorian Government has made it clear residents in Melbourne's hotspots should not be travelling interstate to go on holidays, and anyone with cold and flu-like symptoms should stay home.

It comes after there were 127 new cases of the virus recorded overnight in the state.

Sunshine Coast District Superintendent Craig Hawkins said authorities would check passengers for four things: whether they came from a COVID-19 hotspot, whether they came from overseas, had they been exposed to COVID-19 and whether they were showing symptoms.

A second Jetstar flight from Sydney and a Virgin Australia flight also from Sydney were due to arrived later on Monday afternoon.