‘Just nice to look’: Motel murals brighten up walking track

PAYING HOMAGE: Bobby Binji and Samantha Archbold said the murals were painted to pay homage to the sea life in the area, with Manny the Mangrove Jack.

FOR Boyne Island Motel and Villas owners Bobby Binji and Samantha Archbold, the painting of murals on a storage donga symbolises an ownership landmark.

Having co-owned the facility with Ms Archbold's parents Mary and David McMahon for one year today, the couple were delighted to liven up the area courtesy of professional artists.

Samantha Archbold and Bobby Binji with Tommy the Turtle, which faces Turtle Way walking track and has attracted plenty of attention from passers by and park guests.

"We had James Ellis and Jarad Danby from EllisDanby Murals stay for two days and paint Tommy the Turtle, Manny the Mangrove Jack and Barry the Barramundi," Ms Archbold said.

"We just thought that after owning the park for one year we needed to give back to the community, even if it was just something to look at on their walk along Turtle Way."

With the murals taking 12 hours of hard work to complete, Mr Binji said the feedback they had received from the community had been overwhelmingly positive.

"Everyone that walks past of a morning comments on it and stands with the artworks to take photos," Mr Binji said.

"Even if it doesn't necessarily enhance our business in any way, like add value to the motel rooms, it is just nice to look at for us, the guests and of course the locals.

"James and Jarad have had quite a few people message them since Samantha put the post up about the murals yesterday, so they are stoked about the great response they have received."

Bobby Binji said even if the murals do not add value to their accommodation, they are nice for the community and guests at the park to walk by and appreciate.

The couple said they are not opposed to more artwork installations in the future, which has potential to differentiate their park from others in the area.

"We look around and see blank spaces and think 'I wonder what we could do with that?'" Ms Archbold said.

"There is always an option to get artwork done in the future but we will see."

Mr Binji said the facility was a work in progress for he and his partner.

"We are quite happy to make improvements to this place not only for ourselves but for everyone else too, finances permitting of course," he said.

"There is definitely bigger and better things on the horizon for us."