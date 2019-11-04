‘Just need a hand’: Scooter ride for a great cause

Jody Russell, Ben Sanders and Mark Brookes participated in this weekend's scooterthon to help raise awareness for suicide prevention at Benaraby Raceway.

Jody Russell, Ben Sanders and Mark Brookes participated in this weekend's scooterthon to help raise awareness for suicide prevention at Benaraby Raceway.

WHETHER it’s motorbikes, horseriding or skateboarding the Ride4Life group will be there and this weekend’s Scooterthon was no exception.

Although they were one of the beneficiaries for the event, president Mark Brookes said it was more about providing support for the community.

He said they entered three teams into the event to show unity and get involved with the community.

The idea around Ride4Life was originally a suicide awareness ride, but the organisation has grown since inception.

Mark Brookes participated in this weekend's Scooterthon to help raise awereness for suicide prevention.

“We’ve been involved in so many more events that are about riding motorcycles,” Mr Brookes said.

“But Ride4Life reaches out to any event that can create awareness for suicide preventions and intervention.

“It’s anything you can ride to create awareness.”

The group has been operating more than three years with the next suicide awareness ride planned for February 2020.

He said the organisation revolves around connecting communities who are struggling with their mental health.

“Any of the funds that are raised from (Scooterthon) will go back into the community as well,” he said.

“Some of us have been trained for working with mental health and as counsellors and life coaches

“Some of us are out here just as support if you want to have a chat about anything.”

He said funds raised from their events will go towards their activities during Suicide Prevention week (usually in September).

“(It’s) to bring a bit more education and awareness,” he said.

“And also bringing a spot out there that people in the community that have been affected by suicide can come and be in that space to live and learn and heal.”

It’s something Mr Brookes has had first hand experience with.

“I’ve lost family members to suicide but also many of my mates that have been in the construction industry,” he said.

“A lot of people when they think about getting support think that they’re actually broken and they think that they need to be fixed.

“That’s not really the case – they just need a hand to get through life when times are tough.”