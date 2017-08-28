'Just keep going' Gladstone's hungriest man takes on food challenge

HUNGRY HEARTS: Cody Smith (Rocky), Brett Williams (Gracemere) and Drew Mooney (Gladstone) ready to take on the CQ's Biggest Eater challenge in Gracemere on Saturday. Drew gave his all and almost caused an upset.

HOW much do you love your food?

Think you could get through 2kg of burgers (with jalapenos), 1kg of chips with cheese, and a two-litre thickshake?

It was a mega food challenge three Central Queensland men fought out in Rocky on Saturday and Gladstone's "mouth from the south”, Drew Mooney almost caused an upset before being out-eaten by eventual winner, CQ's Biggest Eater, Brett Williams.

Drew had previously downed 2.5kg of steak and veggies in just 25 minutes, but a challenge adding up to about 5kg took even him to a whole new level.

Just like any competitive event, it's as much about mental toughness as it is physical, according to Drew.

"You'll hit it probably two times or three times if you're going to finish, but you have to keep going. It's just like a race: when you hit the wall, you just keep going.”

The food eating competition was the unique promotional method from Tasty Things Takeaway's Chris Hall, who is always looking for ways to keep his business fresh and exciting.

"It's a bit of publicity, but it's also a bit of fun,” he said.

It was also the perfect opportunity to celebrate National Burger Day in style.