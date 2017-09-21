'Just in shock': Patients hurt by medical centre closure

Regular Gladstone Valley Medical Centre patients Candice Tams and her children Jaidyn, 9, and Maddison Schofield, 5, felt they had little notice of the centre's closure.

A HEART attack survivor and a Gladstone family are among those left in the lurch after the shock closure of their long-term general practice.

Administrators of Gladstone Valley Medical Centre, Worrells Solvency and Accountants, taped a sign to its door yesterday and published a notice in this paper to tell residents the centre closed down.

Regular patients like Candice Tams and her children Jaidyn, 9, and Maddison Schofield, 5, who visited the centre on Tuesday, felt they had little notice.

Adding to the confusion, patients were told to ring 4972 5666 for past health records, but most only heard the message bank.

Gladstone Valley Medical Centre has closed down. Chris Lees

Ms Tams and her children have seen doctors at the Herbert St centre for six years.

"We're just in shock," she said.

"I feel for the staff whom have just lost their jobs."

Also in troubling times is Janelle Twiner and husband Andrew, who were regular patients at the centre.

Mrs Twiner said her husband has diabetes and has suffered a heart attack which he requires ongoing medication for.

"This has left a lot of people in the lurch, my husband being one," she said.

"They have his records and list of medications."

She too was diverted to a message bank that said, "Gladstone Valley Medical Centre has closed down, please do not leave a message".

"We have a new GP now, but we need those records," she said.

"I rang the number given to get our records transferred and I only got the answering machine asking not to leave a message."

Gladstone Valley Medical Centre and Calliope Medical Centre were owned by Medifield, which was placed in the hands of creditors on September 4.

Late last month, before the news of Medifield's administration was published, the Calliope Medical Centre closed down.