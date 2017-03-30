'Just 2 minutes': Gladstone valley businesses, shop fronts go under

Gladstone Square Valley Shopping Centre: Gladstone Square Valley Shopping Centre is underwater

The Observer caught up with a staff member of the Smokemart Gift Store at the Valley, who said it all happened within two minutes.

Sue said in all her time in Gladstone she had never seen "anything like it".

Sue from the Smokemart: Sue from the Smokemart

"We were closing the store because of all the rain, and I turned to look and I saw the water," she said.

"I went to grab some towels but it started to flood the store.

"It was as quick as two minutes. Now the shop is flooded."

Sue said other shopfronts at the valley were also flooded in, and more than a foot and a half in some areas.

Sue - Smokemart Gladstone

"There's thousands and thousands of dollars worth of damage," she said.

Water is flowing into Woolworth's, with one passer-by saying they had seen the roof cave in, in one area of the store.