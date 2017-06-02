25°
Jury will decide fate of rape-accused Gladstone man

Sarah Barnham
| 2nd Jun 2017 3:00 PM

A JURY has been handed weighted task of deciding a Gladstone man's fate, accused of raping and sodomising his stepson.

After hearing from both defence barrister Tom Polley and prosecutor Matthew Hines in a four-day trial in the Gladstone District Court, the jury has been sent outside the courtroom to decide whether the man will be convicted of the alleged crimes.

The accused man, who cannot be named, is contesting 10 charges; one count of indecent treatment of a child under the age of 12, one count of maintaining a sexual relationship with a child, one count of rape, one count of attempted rape, one count of indecent treatment of a child under the age of 16, three counts of sodomy of a child and two counts of indecent treatment of a child under 16.

The alleged offending started at the Calliope caravan park after the child turned 11 in 2008 and continued at various Gladstone addresses in 2009.

A complaint of the alleged offending was made to police in 2012.

Evidence that Mr Hines relied on included a "smiley" zucchini found in a bathroom sink said to have been used in a sexual act between the victim and the accused, drawings of tattoos on the accused's penis, and the reliability of the witnesses.

Mr Hines told the jury that the victim provided a detailed description to the police of the tattoos on the accused man's penis, which without being up close while the penis was erect, would not have been able to do so.

However, barrister Tom Polley disputed this as "reliable" evidence, and pointed out when asked to draw images of the tattoos, the victim's drawing had little resemblance.

Mr Polley also pointed out that both the victim and the victim's mother, who had been in a relationship with the accused, had spoken about the accused tattoos.

He told the jury this was how the victim knew about the tattoos.

Mr Polley said the evidence given by the victim, now 20-years-old, was "absolute rubbish" and told the jury that none of what was alleged, had actually occurred.

He said that the victim made up the lie in retaliation to get back at his stepfather, who had dobbed his stepson into the police for an unrelated matter in 2012.

Mr Polley based these statements on the victim's reluctance to provide information and some inconsistencies in times, dates and details related to specific charges, provided by the victim in his testimony.

He also pointed out inconsistencies between statements given by both the victim, and his mother, when she took to the stand earlier this week.

Mr Hynes reminded the jury that the offending occurred about seven years ago, and it was only natural that some of the details became hazy.

The jury was sent out by Judge Tony Moynihan QC at about midday Thursday.

The jury had yet to come to a verdict by Friday afternoon.

Gladstone Observer

Topics:  gladstonecourt

