Jury to hear how young girl was allegedly snatched from her home

A man was arrested by police last year after an alleged child abduction.

A JURY will hear details of how a 12-year-old girl was allegedly abducted and indecently treated during a break in at her Clinton home last year.

The man accused of the abduction, originally from Townsville and aged 24, will stand trial in Gladstone District Court on a yet-to-be determined date.

Appearing via video link from jail, the man was committed for trial on five offences, including abduction of a child under 16, armed robbery, indecent treatment of a child, break and enter, and obstructing a police officer.

The Crown will allege the offences were committed about 1am on September 25.

Lawyer Cassandra Ditchfield conceded there was a case against the man, after police prosecutor Gavin Reece submitted 25 statements as evidence.

The man did not enter any plea or make any comment in answer to the charges.

He was denied bail on January 31 and did not make a new application for bail today.

Other charges against him, including an alleged connected assault, have been adjourned to Gladstone Magistrates Court on June 6.