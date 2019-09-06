Menu
Toowoomba business owners - the Wagner brothers - have had a huge win as they sue Channel Nine over a 60 Minutes program blaming them for Grantham floods.
Jury says Wagners were defamed in Grantham floods report

Sherele Moody
by
6th Sep 2019 12:45 PM
A JURY says Channel Nine defamed a Toowoomba family by implying they were responsible for the 2011 deadly Grantham floods.

The Brisbane Supreme Court four-person jury this morning returned its verdict in the case of the Wagner brothers.

Denis, John, Joe and Neill Wagner say the 60 Minutes feature The Missing Hour defamed them when it said "an unprecedented inland tsunami" occurred and that this resulted from the Wagner business "failing" to prevent a quarry wall from collapsing during the deadly floods.

The business owners are seeking damages from Nine, TCN Channel Nine, Queensland Television, WIN Television Queensland and Nine MSN, where the material was broadcast.

Freelance journalist Nick Cater is also named in the action before the Brisbane Supreme Court.

Justice Peter Applegarth will now hear from the Wagners and Nine regarding the level of damages that should be awarded. - NewsRegional

