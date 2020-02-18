Menu
Tuhirangi-Thomas Tahiata, 28, has pleaded not guilty to murdering the pair. Picture: AAP Image/Michael Felix
Crime

Jury out in double toolbox murder trial

by Cheryl Goodenough AAP
18th Feb 2020 5:27 PM
A JURY has retired to consider the fate of a man accused of murdering two drug dealers, who were forced into a toolbox and dumped into a dam at Logan.

Cory Breton's and Iuliana Triscaru's decomposing bodies were found in a large metal box at Scrubby Creek, south of Brisbane, on February 11, 2016.

Tuhirangi-Thomas Tahiata, 28, has pleaded not guilty to murdering the pair after they were lured to a townhouse in Kingston 18 days earlier and assaulted by a group of his mates.

 

Police retrieve a metal box from a dam near Scrubby Creek in Kingston. Picture: Jono Searle
Show More
