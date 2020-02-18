Jury out in double toolbox murder trial

Tuhirangi-Thomas Tahiata, 28, has pleaded not guilty to murdering the pair. Picture: AAP Image/Michael Felix

A JURY has retired to consider the fate of a man accused of murdering two drug dealers, who were forced into a toolbox and dumped into a dam at Logan.

Cory Breton's and Iuliana Triscaru's decomposing bodies were found in a large metal box at Scrubby Creek, south of Brisbane, on February 11, 2016.

Tuhirangi-Thomas Tahiata, 28, has pleaded not guilty to murdering the pair after they were lured to a townhouse in Kingston 18 days earlier and assaulted by a group of his mates.