Jury in trial against fugitive’s mum retires for verdict

Elizabeth Anne Turner has pleaded not guilty to attempting to pervert the course of justice and perjury trial against her. She has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Elizabeth Anne Turner has pleaded not guilty to attempting to pervert the course of justice and perjury trial against her. She has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

UPDATE 12.30PM: A JURY empaneled in the case against a fugitive's mum accused of helping her son flee Australia has retired to deliberate on a verdict.

Elizabeth Anne Turner has pleaded not guilty to attempting to pervert the court of justice between 2013 and 2017 and three counts of perjury in 2016.

Australian Federal Police allege she willingly helped her son Markis Scott Turner escape the country to avoid a drug smuggling and trafficking trial that had been listed for September 2015.

It is also alleged she gave false testimony to the supreme court about her conduct and her belief her son had taken his own life.

The 66 year old claims she had no idea and played no part in his escape.

Presiding Judge Suzanne Sheridan began her directions to the jury at 9.30am today.

The jury began deliberations just before noon today.

INITIAL: A MACKAY jury is expected to begin deliberations later today in the case against a mother accused of helping her fugitive son flee the country.

Markis Scott Turner was facing up to 25 years jail if convicted of serious cocaine smuggling trafficking and possession charges.

RELATED:

Elizabeth Turner trial - Day 1

Elizabeth Turner trial - Day 2

Elizabeth Turner trial - Day 3

Australian Federal Police arrested Mr Turner in 2011 but he absconded four years later by sailing a yacht out of Australia in August 2015, a month before his supreme court trial date.

He was later arrested in the Philippines on September 15, 2017 where he remains in custody.

His mother Elizabeth Anne Turner has pleaded not guilty in Mackay District Court to attempting to pervert the course of justice and three counts of perjury over allegations she helped her son escape and then lied to the supreme court about her conduct and his death.

Cocaine drug bust suspect Markis Scott Turner was arrested in 2011.

Prosecution allege she helped him buy and do up a 36ft (11m) ocean-going yacht named Shangri-La then gave false testimony that she believed Mr Turner had taken his own life.

But Mrs Turner claims she had no idea and played no part in Mr Turner's escape and he had done so using her money and details, making it look like she was involved.

RELATED:

Elizabeth Turner trial - Day 4

Elizabeth Turner trial - Day 5

Elizabeth Turner trial - Day 6

Her lawyers say she is innocent in Mr Turner's deceit.

This morning presiding Judge Suzanne Sheridan will give her directions to the jury following the six-day trial during which 20 witnesses gave evidence.

The eight-woman, four man jury will then begin deliberations.