Neil Edward Norris is seen leaving the Supreme Court in Brisbane. Picture: Glenn Hunt/AAP.
News

Jury discharged in worksite kill case

by Vanessa Marsh
15th May 2019 3:53 PM
THE jury in the case of an excavator driving charged with manslaughter after a co-worker was hit and killed when a 1.2 tonne attachment fell from the machine has been discharged

After a three-day trial in the Brisbane Supreme Court, the jury in the case of Neil Edward Norris was this afternoon discharged in order for more information on the case to be obtained.

Norris was on trial over the death of workmate Peter Tullett, who died from head injuries after the April 2017 incident at Springfield Lakes, near Brisbane.

The case will be mentioned again on Wednesday.

jury manslaughter neil edward norris worksite

