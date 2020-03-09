Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A district court judge has warned a jury not to take part in a trial if they symptomatic of coronavirus.
A district court judge has warned a jury not to take part in a trial if they symptomatic of coronavirus.
Crime

Jury given coronavirus warning in child sex offence case

Janessa Ekert
, janessa.ekert@dailymercury.com.au
9th Mar 2020 12:34 PM | Updated: 1:34 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A DISTRICT court judge has warned a Mackay jury panel not to take part in a trial if they felt symptomatic amid worldwide coronavirus fears as the state ramps up its fight against an outbreak.

Nine women and three men were empanelled for a case against a visually impaired man accused of historic sex offences against a child.

He has pleaded not guilty in Mackay District Court to three counts of indecent treatment of a child under 12 under care.

It is alleged the offending occurred between June 1996 and January 1997 in the Mackay region.

Mackay Courthouse.
Mackay Courthouse.

Judge Paul Smith told the jury panel that with coronavirus a topic of conversation, if anyone felt ill or exhibited symptoms they should not sit on the panel.

He asked that any member of the jury raise that with him.

Before the jury was selected Judge Smith told the entire panel the accused, seated in the dock, was wearing dark sunglasses because he had a vision impairment.

The court heard the trial was likely to last three days.

The trial will continue later this afternoon.

coronaviruis mackay court house mackay courts mackay crime mackay district court
Mackay Daily Mercury

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        IN COURT: 56 people listed to appear in Gladstone today

        premium_icon IN COURT: 56 people listed to appear in Gladstone today

        News EACH day, a number of people appear in Gladstone court on a range of different charges and matters.Here is a list of everyone who has been listed to appear in court...

        Man stole $2.4k in beauty items while off his meds

        premium_icon Man stole $2.4k in beauty items while off his meds

        Crime He was told going off his medication wasn’t a “very good decision”

        Council hopefuls set to pitch their cases

        premium_icon Council hopefuls set to pitch their cases

        News Gladstone residents will have the chance to meet the candidates running for council...