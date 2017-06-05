25°
News

Jury fails to reach verdict in alleged rape case

Chris Lees
| 5th Jun 2017 12:23 PM
Gladstone Court House, Yarroon Street. Photo Brenda Strong / The Observer
Gladstone Court House, Yarroon Street. Photo Brenda Strong / The Observer Brenda Strong GLA281013CORT

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

THE JURY in the trial of a Gladstone man accused of a number of charges in relation to the indecent treatment of a child has been unable to reach a verdict.

The accused man, who cannot be named, was contesting 10 charges at the Gladstone District Court: one count of indecent treatment of a child under the age of 12, one count of maintaining a sexual relationship with a child, one count of rape, one count of attempted rape, one count of indecent treatment of a child under the age of 16, three counts of sodomy of a child and two counts of indecent treatment of a child under 16.

The matter is expected to return to the District Court in the future.

Gladstone Observer

Topics:  gladstonecourt gladstone district court

Ain’t no mountain high enough

GOING on a hike is one of the best ways to get active and outdoors and the big smoke Brisbane is dishing up the goods.

Six hideaway bars to escape winter chill

The Gresham's charm will win you over before your first sip.

THESE are the perfect places to hang this winter.

Our six art gallery picks for a creative day out

Queensland's Gallery of Modern Art always has a fun, exciting and interesting exhibition on show for the whole family to enjoy.

YOU'D be mistaken in thinking Brisbane wasn't an arty city.

Brisbane's arts and culture events centre stage

You loved the film, now you're about to love the musical. Don't miss The Bodyguard The Musical in Brisbane this July.

THE arts and culture events you don't want to miss.

Homewares stores to fulfil your Instagram dreams

No Caption

You too can become an Insta-star with these fab stores.

Date nights under $50

Nothing is more romantic than a picnic with a cracking view.

NOT every date has to cost you a bomb.

Top 10 Brisbane experiences to cross off your bucket list

Do yourself a favour and get amongst the food truck scene. Eat Street is a great place to start.

A GOOD bucket list doesn’t have to span continents or cost millions.

Jury fails to reach verdict in alleged rape case

Jury fails to reach verdict in alleged rape case

The matter is expected to return to the District Court in the future.

Body cameras on the table for Gladstone Hospital

Gladstone hospital January 19, 2017

CCTV, body-worn cameras for security among the ideas considered.

Opposition praises Gladstone's child safety system

Shadow Child Safety Minister Ros Bates outside the Gladstone Child Safety Service Centre.

Shadow Child Safety Minister Ros Bates was in town on Friday.

Ecofest inspires vital changes through rubbish art

GREAT WORK: The Creative Recycling Centre members Lisa Smith, Julie Miers, Tracey Smith (president) and Theresa Wilkie at Ecofest at the Tondoon Botanic Gardens yesterday. More photos, pags 22-23.

PHOTOS: Were you snapped at Ecofest?

Local Partners

Top talent off to Special Olympics

TWO talented students from Rosella Park School are off to the Special Olympics Junior National Games to be held on the Gold Coast.

Win a $1000

GROCERY GIFT CARD!
Learn More

Science meets nature in artworks by award winner

SHOCKED: Agnes Water artist Tobias De Maine who was "blown away” when he won the Bayton Award for his winning piece Death and Devotion: urn with bowl.

Agnes Water artist blown away by Bayton award

Jack of all trades wins Rocky's art award

Tobias De Maine at the Rockhampton Art Gallery after he was announced winner of the 2017 Bayton Award.

Winner announced at opening of exhibition of award finalists

Peter and Bambi: The comedic side of magic

DUO: Asher Treleaven and Gypsy Wood in their Peter and Bambi Heaven comedy magic show.

Don't miss the hilarious Peter and Bambi

What to expect at Birds of Tokyo's Ipswich gig

The band will perform at the Racehorse Hotel on Friday.

BAND member Glen Sarangapany talks music, pub grub and doing shoeys

Shannon Noll gives woman drink in a shoe in bizarre video

BIZARRE video footage showing Australian singer Shannon Noll feeding a woman with a shoe has emerged overnight.

Ariana Grande fronts star-studded One Love gig

A view of the stage at the One Love Manchester tribute concert. Picture: Kevin Mazur via APSource:AP

50,000 people are at the One Love Manchester benefit concert

WATCH: Gladstone shoppers treated to 'pop-up' performance

SOMETHING DIFFERENT: Sophie, 4, and Charlie Sands, 8, (second and third from the front) were supprised when some of the cast from Chitty Chitty Bang Bang gave them tickets to see the show.

'Nice surprise': the pop-up performance stunned Gladstone shoppers.

Science meets nature in artworks by award winner

SHOCKED: Agnes Water artist Tobias De Maine who was "blown away” when he won the Bayton Award for his winning piece Death and Devotion: urn with bowl.

Agnes Water artist blown away by Bayton award

Robbie Williams breaks down during performance

Robbie Williams struggled to get through his song Angels

Beefing up the rom-com in first novel

Author Anna Daniels.

Debut novel puts Rocky on the romance map

This TV experiment may change the way you drink alcohol

Dr Xand van Tulleken (left) & Dr Chris van Tulleken (right) holding their own urine, collected as part of their research on binge drinking.Source:Supplied

Is binge drinking really that bad?

GET LOSE IN SERENITY - BEAUTIFUL RURAL HOME - LIVE MIRIAM VALE/PLAY AGNES WATERS

13 Wattle Court, Miriam Vale 4677

House 4 2 5 $430,000

If you have been looking for the ideal home and property look no further - this property is situated at 13 Wattle Court, Miriam Vale on 2.3 hectares of land. With...

COMMERCIAL SHEDS PLUS HOME WITH POOL !

74 LORD STREET, Gladstone 4680

Commercial - LARGE 1,828M2 CORNER BLOCK WITH TWO STREET FRONTAGE CLOSE TO THE ... POA

- LARGE 1,828M2 CORNER BLOCK WITH TWO STREET FRONTAGE CLOSE TO THE CBD - INCLUDES HIGH SET HOME WITH POOL, PLUS TWO SHEDS CURRENTLY USED FOR COMMERCIAL USE - THE...

LAND PARCEL CLOSE TO CBD

5 Murray Street, West Gladstone 4680

Residential Land - 1397m2** flat allotment ready to build* - Partially fenced - Would ... $75,000

- 1397m2** flat allotment ready to build* - Partially fenced - Would suit large home site* - Impressive 25m** street frontage - Walking distance to CBD, Marina...

499M2 INDUSTRIAL WAREHOUSE FOR SALE/LEASE

6 Willunga Place, Barney Point 4680

Commercial * EXCELLENT WAREHOUSE FACILITY IN BARNEY POINT LOCATION * 5m ROLLER DOOR ... PLEASE CALL

* EXCELLENT WAREHOUSE FACILITY IN BARNEY POINT LOCATION * 5m ROLLER DOOR ACCESS - THREE ROLLER ACCESS, OVERALL BUILDING HEIGHT 7.5 METRES. * WITHIN MINUTES TO...

LIVE THE DREAM!

22 Dartmouth Close, Clinton 4680

House 4 2 2 $398,000

This fabulous family home is ready to be loved by its new owners as much as the last. Set in amongst other high quality homes in the area and with tranquil views...

Ideal Lifestyle or Investment - At The Right Price!

1/47-53 Barney Street, Barney Point 4680

Unit 2 2 1 $150,000

This modern, ground floor apartment is located only a stones throw from Barney Point Beach with parklands, playground and BBQ facilities plus only a short drive to...

Top Floor Apartment With Great Ocean Views

24/20 Barney Street, Barney Point 4680

House 2 1 1 $142,000

Now is the time to secure unique properties in Gladstone, and this beach-side property is sure to be popular with discerning buyers looking to make the most of the...

A Touch of Distinction!

5 Mallard Court, South Gladstone 4680

House 5 3 2 Price On...

Have you been searching for a home with a touch of distinction and high quality finish? This rare offering captures some of Gladstone’s most stunning harbour views...

RURAL LIFESTYLE TRANQUILITY IN BRACEWELL

1685 Mount Larcom-Bracewell Road, Bracewell 4695

House 4 1 2 $295,000

This four bedroom brick and tiled roof home is situated in an elevated position at 1685 Mt Larcom-Bracewell Road, Bracewell. A very comfortable home which has...

This Is Exceptional Value For Money In The Gladstone C.B.D. + Massive Storage Options..?

Unit 4/17 Central Lane, South Gladstone 4680

House 3 1 1 NOW $175,000

This is an absolute surprise package! If you are looking for a renovated Inner-CBD Unit with an abundance of storage space then you need to inspect this property...

Long-standing Coast clothing shop shuts down

Customers left with outstanding gift vouchers after store shuts down

Rip Curl rides into Noosaville

DCIM\101MEDIA\DJI_0227.JPG

International surfing retailer makes major investment into Noosa

Developers snap up blocks earmarked for townhouses

SOLD: Two properties in Richlands have now been sold.

Two properties sold to developers

Why missing the boom bus will save the Coast

This Hastings Street commercial property in Noosa has sold for $21 million.

Why the Sunshine Coast is safe from worst of any property collapse

Estate agents agree: Gladstone market on the rise

ECO COOL: This style of home is proving popular.

Buyers picking up bargains in the region.

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!