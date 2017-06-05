Jury fails to reach verdict in alleged rape case

THE JURY in the trial of a Gladstone man accused of a number of charges in relation to the indecent treatment of a child has been unable to reach a verdict.

The accused man, who cannot be named, was contesting 10 charges at the Gladstone District Court: one count of indecent treatment of a child under the age of 12, one count of maintaining a sexual relationship with a child, one count of rape, one count of attempted rape, one count of indecent treatment of a child under the age of 16, three counts of sodomy of a child and two counts of indecent treatment of a child under 16.

The matter is expected to return to the District Court in the future.