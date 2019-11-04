Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Day five: Former Fraser Coast mayor Chris Loft (R) enters Hervey Bay District Court with his (L) lawyer Angelo Angelo Venardos and defence barrister Mitch Rawlings.
Day five: Former Fraser Coast mayor Chris Loft (R) enters Hervey Bay District Court with his (L) lawyer Angelo Angelo Venardos and defence barrister Mitch Rawlings. Angela Kelly
Council News

GUILTY: Jury returns verdict in Chris Loft case

Angela Kelly
by
4th Nov 2019 11:57 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

12.15pm   A jury has found Chris Loft guilty of misconduct. MORE TO COME.  

 

11am: THE trial against former Fraser Coast mayor Chris Loft entered its fifth day in the Hervey Bay District Court.

  Judge Gary Long completed his summary and the jury has retired to deliberate on Mr Loft's charge of misconduct in a public office.    

Jurors will need to wade through a lengthy file of email communications, evidence and video interview transcripts before deciding on a verdict.

More Stories

chris loft fccourt misconduct in relation to public office
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        WALK TO REMEMBER: old cemetery invites public for night tour

        premium_icon WALK TO REMEMBER: old cemetery invites public for night tour

        News IT MIGHT be the season for spooky stories about ghouls and ghosts but the Genealogical Society Gladstone wants to use this time for a history lesson.

        Woman released from jail after cop assault

        premium_icon Woman released from jail after cop assault

        News A GLADSTONE woman wants to “go back to being a good person” after she assaulted a...

        IN COURT: 47 people listed to appear in Gladstone today

        premium_icon IN COURT: 47 people listed to appear in Gladstone today

        News EACH day, a number of people appear in Gladstone court on a range of different...

        Open day is chance to try a new culture

        premium_icon Open day is chance to try a new culture

        News The open day will provide people with the opportunity to learn about the faith...