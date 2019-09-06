Menu
BATTLE RESUMES: Sparks' Macauley Ash and Meteors' Zoe Calis compete for the ball earlier this season. Matt Taylor GLA240219HOCK
Juniors, seniors to take centre stage at Rigby Park

MATT HARRIS
6th Sep 2019 5:00 AM
HOCKEY: There will be more than 12 hours of hockey action tomorrow as the Gladstone Hockey Association hosts 12 grand finals at Rigby Park.

Junior games begin at 8.30am and run until 12.30pm.

Senior action starts at 1pm with the A3 Women's clash between Souths and Yaralla.

Souths will head into the match as clear favourites having not lost a GHA game all season while Yaralla came from third to qualify ahead of second-place Meteors.

There was very little separating Meteors and Sparks on the A2 Men's ladder with Sparks finishing just one win above Meteors.

The A2 Men will battle it out from 2.30pm.

The two best teams will also contest the A2 Women's final as Sparks take on Souths.

Sparks finished two competition points ahead of Souths on the ladder and also had a healthier goal difference during the regular season with +60 compared to +42.

The Women's A1 competition took a slight twist last weekend with two late goals by Sparks sealing a nail-biting 4-3 win against Souths.

 

Meteors A1 Women's team: (L to R): Isabel Nolke, Ainsleigh Holmes, Rachel Wilkinson, Zavah Nash, Jo Homann, Kellie Pagel, Zoe Calis, Anaya McCafferty, Sarah Price and Tori Eddy.
Meteors A1 Women's team: (L to R): Isabel Nolke, Ainsleigh Holmes, Rachel Wilkinson, Zavah Nash, Jo Homann, Kellie Pagel, Zoe Calis, Anaya McCafferty, Sarah Price and Tori Eddy. Matt Taylor GLA080819HOCK

Sparks' win set up a grand final showdown against Meteors, who defeated Souths in the August 24 major semi final to gain direct qualification to the decider.

SENIOR FINALS

A3 Women: Souths v Yaralla at 1pm

A2 Men: Meteors v Sparks at 2.30pm

A2 Women: Sparks v Souths at 4pm

A1 Men: Meteors v Sparks at 5.30pm

A1 Women: Meteors v Sparks at 7pm.

