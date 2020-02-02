Juniors have chance to play Touch

TOUCH: It’s all systems go in what will be another big season of touch.

While the first round of the Gladstone Junior Touch competition starts on Monday afternoon, there’s still the chance for new players to come on board.

RELATED STORY: Why was the Gladstone Junior Touch season great? Here's why

RELATED STORY: PICS: Touch program gaining traction in Gladstone schools

Monday is also sign-on day and GJT president Dale Harris encourages any youngsters to play.

“It’s for all kids – boys and girls ages 5-14 ready to learn new skills, but basically kids that want to have fun and be active,” he said.

There will be a team available for new players as well.

“We work really hard to find teams for all our players and we will create new teams where we can,” Harris said.

“We had our vice-president coach an under-14 girls’ side last year and he had a blast.”

Youngsters who sign up on Monday, will get a game and Harris said if not Monday, then definitely next Monday.

Cost is also cheap and the sport also gives children more confidence along with helping social skills.

“Touch footy is a great sport for kids because it’s cost effective for mums and dads at only $55 per child per season that runs for about 18 weeks,” Harris said.

“It teaches ball skills, running, communication, balance and how to play in a team environment all while having fun and meeting new people.”

Meanwhile GJT will hold a Muster on February 16 at 2.30pm for all the Gladstone representative teams.

Members of the CQ Open men’s team will attend and will have a coaching clinic.

Email gladstonejuniortouch@hotmail.com for more details.