Juniors, females step up in Boyne Tannum Hookup success

Juniors and female anglers challenged the men for category wins and glory despite inclement weather at another successful Boyne Tannum Hookup.

Australia’s biggest family fishing competition saw 3666 fishos from across the nation hit the water, vying for $400,000 worth of cash and prizes from April 30 to May 2.

Boyne Tannum Hookup president Jenifer McGuire said after the 2020 Hookup was held virtually due to COVID, anglers of all ages were keen to enter.

“Hookup started 26 years-ago with Boyne Tannum business owners highlighting that the area needed something to keep people in the region over a long weekend,” she said.

“We had 3666 entrants in this year’s Hookup and the crowds that attended Bray Park were equivalent to previous years before the pandemic.

“People travelled from as far as Victoria and NSW to be part of another successful Boyne Tannum Hookup.

“Each year somewhere between 25 to 35 per cent of entrants are visitors from outside the Gladstone Region.”

For the first time, a weigh-in station was set up on Alf O’Rourke Drive at the marina.

“There were as many fish weighed in at the Gladstone weigh-in station as at Bray Park, which proved very successful,” Mrs McGuire said.

Boyne Tannum Hookup major prize winner Emma Marek with Hookup vice-president Andrew Davis and Gladstone Mayor Matt Burnett. Emma won a Sea Jay 630 Vision with 200hp Yamaha outboard and Raymarine electronics installed by Modern Marine Electronics Gladstone.

The number of female and junior entrants who won categories and did well was great, Mrs McGuire said.

“Two girls won categories in the juniors and it was a junior girl who took out the female angler category, so it was great to see the women getting out there fishing,” she said.

“The second biggest fish of a the Hookup, a mackerel, was caught by a junior boy.

“We’ve found if you can get the mum involved fishing, the whole family gets involved.”

As part of the COVID plan, this year the Hookup had a Gladstone base at Memorial Park.

Mrs McGuire said some of the sponsors could not attend the Hookup due to the current health climate.

“We’d like to thank the generosity and support of Yamaha Motors Australia, Gamakatsu Frogleys Offshore, Mako and Wilson Fishing Rods, who unfortunately couldn’t make it this year,” she said.

The Boyne Tannum Hookup would not be possible without the generous support of sponsors

Tourism and Events Queensland, Gladstone Regional Council. Queensland Alumina Ltd, Boyne Smelters Limited and Rio Tinto.

Boyne Tannum Hookup 2021 results and winners

Non-live Team: The Redaholics.

Live Team: The Salty Crew (third time in a row)

Senior overall Angler: Jaison Guljas of Elanora with a 20.190kg Spanish Mackerel.

Junior Overall Angler: Harrison McGuire of Glen Eden with a 19.700kg Spanish Mackerel.

Female Overall Angler: Graci Dean from Gladstone with a 4.365kg Coral Trout.

Major promotional prize Isuzu D-Max ute: Madonna Dowson of South Gladstone

Major Prize Sea Jay 630 Vision with 200hp Yamaha outboard and Raymarine electronics installed by Modern Marine Electronics Gladstone: Emma Marek of Tannum Sands

