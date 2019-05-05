Juniors chance to learn how to fish at the HookUp

Jack and Ryan Steinhard enjoyed one of the very popular kids fishing lessons at the Boyne Tannum HookUp 2019.

LEARNING to fish is a right of passage for most Gladstone children, so it comes as no surprise the junior fishing lessons at the Boyne Tannum HookUp are one of the most popular events.

With only 10 children in each class, spaces have filled up in the Equip Business Industry and Tourism Skills events very quickly.

Jack and Ryan Steinhard learned how to put prawns on hooks, cast and tie knots when they took part in Saturday's lesson. Ryan said his favourite part was learning how to tie knots.

"I had fun,” Ryan said.

Jack was luckier than Ryan, and managed to catch a flat head.

"I caught it on my second go,” Jack said.

EBITS coordinator Tonita Williams said the event was a crowd pleaser every HookUp.

"It's generally some of the local anglers or in the past some of the fishing celebrities who will come and do the lesson,” Ms Williams said.

She said the lessons attracted an even mix of boys and girls.

"There are people who've done it last year who come back early to do it again this year because the kids loved it so much,” she said.

More fishing lessons will be held today, but you'll have to get in early to avoid disappointment. See the McDonald's Youth Ambassadors Marquee at the Boyne Tannum HookUp for information.