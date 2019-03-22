Juniors aim for cricketing joy in deciders on Saturday

CRICKET: While The Glen celebrate its seniors grand final triumph from last week's decider against BITS, four junior teams aim to emulate the same success.

BITS' under-15 teams, Sixers and Stars will go head-to-head when the morning dew will be still on the grass.

The decider will start at 8am today at BITS Oval in a 30-over game that has rookie Sixers' coach Peter Shepherd excited.

"The boys are handling it really well," Shepherd said when asked if there would be any pre-finals nerves.

The start of the season was a challenge before things started to turn around.

"We've had a tough start to the season with players not available and some injuries," Shepherd said.

"After Christmas, we have not lost a game."

BITS Stars beat Brothers-Yaralla by 31 runs last weekend to qualify for the decider.

Stars' Hayden Knight made a match-winning 55 runs and Shepherd identified him as one of the keys.

"They are a classy team and have a lot of rep and CQ players like Lachlan Wembridge, Hayden Knight and Mitch Kelly who is a leg-spinner and even plays in second grade up in Rockhampton," Shepherd said.

He only took on the coaching role this year and said it was rewarding.

"It's been really good and it's been different coaching the rep players to those who are in their first seasons of playing cricket," Shepherd said.

In a one versus four and two versus three finals format, Stars finished in fourth place and knocked off the first-ranked Brothers-Yaralla.

Stars' coach Shane Wembridge said last week's results was a great team effort.

"It's BITS versus BITS and mate versus mate," he said of today's decider.

"Most of the players play in rep sports teams together and are mates."

The U13 grand final is between Brothers and BITS Hurricanes at Clinton Oval field one today at 8.30am.