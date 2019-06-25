Junior touch clubs laud Hogs Breath Cup as a huge success

TOUCH TOURNAMENT: The under 14's Gladstone took on Rocky Black in one of many matches played during the Hogs Breath Cup on Sunday.

TOUCH FOOTBALL: Gladstone's junior touch football teams had a taste of what it's like to take on players from other cities on Sunday.

More than 1000 people packed out the Briffney Creek Junior Touch Fields for the fifth annual Hogs Breath Cup.

Teams travelled from Bundaberg, Rockhampton and Childers for the competition, the lead-up to next month's Junior State Cup in Hervey Bay.

The Gladstone boys under 10, under 14 and under 16 sides made the finals, but none was able to topple the dominant Rockhampton teams.

Event organiser Kevin Cridland said the Hogs Breath Cup was designed to give juniors an opportunity to play sides from other towns to help prepare for the Junior State Cup. "It was an excellent day,” Mr Cridland said.

"I had a representative from Rockhampton call me afterwards to say everything went perfectly and they would be back next year.''

Gladstone Junior Touch Association secretary Lucy Price said the event was the perfect build-up for the main representative carnival on the junior touch calendar.

"Now all the coaches will have their own aspects of the game to work on with their teams,” she said.

"That's what it's all about, giving coaches and teams the opportunity to look at what they need to work on before we all go away for the tournament.”

Ms Price said the event helped further develop Gladstone teams and gave them an opportunity to see what standard to expect at the Junior State Cup.

At the end of the cup Gladstone didn't leave empty handed - Abby Davies was named Referee of the Tournament.

The referee of three years said she was honoured to take out the title.

"It was really busy, there were plenty of good teams competing,” Ms Davies said. "There's a lot of talent in Gladstone, for such a small place there's lots of kids with that urge to play touch football.

"It's a really big honour, there were a lot of really good junior referees down there on the day.”