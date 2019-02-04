Menu
Bryson Hardwick at the Qld U16 quad series last year. Matt Taylor GLA240218FOOT
Soccer

Junior soccer players have the chance to set their goals

NICK KOSSATCH
by
4th Feb 2019 4:19 PM | Updated: 4:19 PM

SOCCER: There are exciting new representative programs for seniors and juniors have been developed by Football Queensland for regions from Central Queensland north.

In conjunction with this new Quad series, new junior Talent Support Programs (TSP) and Skills Acquisition Programs are also about to be be launched.

Central Queensland, Mackay, Townsville and Cairns will be the locations for the new Quad series that will feature juniors in the TSP aged 13-16.

A similar SAP (Skills Acquisition Program) aimed at juniors from U9-12 will also commence.

The locations for the senior component that features open men's and women's teams in a Regional Challenge Series, are still in discussions.

Winners of the senior Regional Challenge will host opposition from South East Queensland in matches that will be streamed live across various online platforms.

DATES TO NOTE

Gladstone, Palm Drive

Feb 9, 16: SAP: U9-12 reg at 8.30am sessions 9-10am. TSP: Boys U13-14 10am 10.30-11.45am. TSP Girls: U13-14 and U15-16, plus Boys U15-16 12.30pm 1-2.15pm. Feb 11: SAP ages: all 4pm 4.15-5.15pm. TSP: all 4.30pm 5-6.15pm

In Gracemere

Feb 10, 17: SAP: U9-12 8.30am 9-10am. TSP: Boys U13 &U14 10am 10.30-11.45am. TSP Girls: U13/14 &U15/16, plus Boys U15/16 12.30pm 1-2.15pm. Feb 12: SAP ages: all 4pm 4.15-5.15pm. TSP: all 4.30pm 5-6.15pm

football central queensland football queensland soccer australia
Gladstone Observer

