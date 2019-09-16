Menu
Elly Buckingham 7
Tennis

PHOTOS Junior shine on the courts at the Junior Devt Series

NICK KOSSATCH
16th Sep 2019 8:23 AM | Updated: 9:23 AM
TENNIS : Gladstone's tennis players warmed up for next month's finals of the Junior Development Series with some impressive efforts on the weekend.

Gladstone Tennis and Squash manager and tennis head coach Rob McBean had a smile on his face as the likes of many Gladstone players delivered the goods.

"It went really well and there was plenty of really good tennis," he said.

The weekend also featured Mixed Orange Ball event while the main competition featured age categories from under-17s down to U10s.

The pointy end of the JDS returns to Gladstone next month.

"The finals are here in Gladstone on October 12-13," McBean said.

Lilly Simpson
gladstone tennis & squash association junior development series tennis australia
Gladstone Observer

